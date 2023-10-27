Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

