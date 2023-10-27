Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at $42,940,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 487.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 401,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at $29,730,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 58.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,486,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.91.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

