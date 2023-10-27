Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $826,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSE AA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

