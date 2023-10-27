Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

