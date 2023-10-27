Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $91,443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $88,521,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,112,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 252,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $291.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.70 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

