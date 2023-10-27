Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 550 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after buying an additional 8,569,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,660,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

