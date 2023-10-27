Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 921 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 170,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

CFO opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $528.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

