Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $75.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

