Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 182.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Crane by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CR opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

