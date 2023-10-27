Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,002,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 499.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $15.51 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.