Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,692 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Hovde Group cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.