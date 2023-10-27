Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,667 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,667 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

