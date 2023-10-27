Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 236 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $54.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

