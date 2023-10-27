Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,839 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson cut their price target on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CJS Securities began coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.86.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

