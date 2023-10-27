Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 29,092 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,092 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $2,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Price Performance

SMTC stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $984.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.