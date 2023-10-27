Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,055 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,795,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after buying an additional 647,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after buying an additional 54,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

