Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,980 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

FSMB stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

