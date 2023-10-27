Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $787,000 Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UYLD opened at $50.60 on Friday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

