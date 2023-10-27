Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 793.3% in October

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 793.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JSML stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $137.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $60.12.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSML. CWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

