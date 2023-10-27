Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

JBI opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $270.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

