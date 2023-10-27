Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

