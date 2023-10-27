KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in KBR by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in KBR by 14.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.