Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $327.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.41 and its 200 day moving average is $324.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 40.09%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

