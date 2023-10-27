Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 169.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

