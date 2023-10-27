KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KREF stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $728.45 million, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 408.95, a current ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.31%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.