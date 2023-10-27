KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $11.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NYSE:KREF opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $728.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 408.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

