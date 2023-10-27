LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $6.46 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $119.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.