LGT Group Foundation Has $145.93 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 147,162 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $145,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.