Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,196,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $63,358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 88.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $18,389,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,774 in the last 90 days. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LBTYA opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

