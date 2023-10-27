Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.