Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,914 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.