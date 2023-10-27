MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.41 and a 200-day moving average of $324.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

