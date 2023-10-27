Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2,321.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 49,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.07. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFIN

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.