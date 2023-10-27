Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,789 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 90,758 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $197,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners cut their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $327.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

