Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Country Club Bank GFN’s 4th Largest Position

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. KWB Wealth increased its position in Microsoft by 10.6% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 13,027 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $4,920,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $327.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 40.09%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

