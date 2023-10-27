Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150,525 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $172,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $295,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $327.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.