Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Shares of MSFT opened at $327.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.41 and its 200-day moving average is $324.11. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

