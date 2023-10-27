Morgan Stanley Cuts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $67.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

