Morgan Stanley Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $200.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPOT. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

