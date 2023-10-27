Morgan Stanley Trims Polaris (NYSE:PII) Target Price to $103.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of PII stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average is $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 52-week low of $84.69 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

