N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in N-able were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in N-able by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,490,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in N-able by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 375,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in N-able by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 954,271 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in N-able by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,217,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 184,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in N-able by 3,929.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $12.76 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

