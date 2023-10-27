New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 411,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

