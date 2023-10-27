New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDN stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.82 million, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

