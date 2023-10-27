New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,100 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ecovyst by 58.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ecovyst by 112.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.52 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecovyst news, insider Kurt Bitting bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

