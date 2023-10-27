New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,736 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 258.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 981,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 920,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $7,135,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $696.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $66.98.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

