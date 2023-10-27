New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 25,554 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 0.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 19.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $767.90 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.52%.

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.