New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Shares in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICF International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $1,151,690. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $125.54 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $136.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

