New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 35,876 Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.26 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. Analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTKB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,815,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,074,813.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

