New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 238,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 169,768 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,217,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 761,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $310,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at $177,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

VNDA opened at $4.39 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $252.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

