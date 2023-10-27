New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGBN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $20.04 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $599.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.